190th Air Refueling Wing at Topeka’s Forbes Field holds holiday card competition

The 190th Air Refueling Wing at Topeka’s Forbes Field has brought back a fun holiday competition and the public can vote for the winner.
By Tori Whalen and Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
For the second year in a row, each squadron has made their giant holiday cards and posted them outside on the Forbes Field military base.

The holiday cards will stay up until Jan. 3.

Since the base is not open to the public, besides military members, retirees, dependents, and government civilians with a valid military ID card the holiday cards can not be viewed in person. However, they are available online and residents can vote for their favorite. Just go to the 190th Air Refueling Wing Facebook page and comment for your favorite which can be found below.

”So, every section out here -- we have different squadrons they all put a board together just to, you know... If our family is coming out for drill, just a moral thing for them to see when they are coming out,” said Senior Airman Ian McAsey, with the Comptroller Flight Squadron at the 190th. “I think the most overwhelming response has been ‘Wow, we didn’t know you guys could paint.’ It’s a lot of artistic ability out here.”

According to Senior Airman McAsey, as of Wednesday, Dec. 13, the Comptroller Flight Squadron is in first place. The Civil Engineering Squadron is following close behind.

