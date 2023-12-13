Woman arrested for parade crash back behind bars after firearms stolen

Alyyshia Schwanz
Alyyshia Schwanz(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The woman who crashed her vehicle into a pole just before a Topeka holiday parade is back behind bars after a number of firearms were stolen from a Jackson Co. property.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Dec. 11, law enforcement officials were called to the Jackson, Jefferson and Atchison Co. lines with reports of a nearby burglary.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a suspect, Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, had allegedly stolen a number of guns from the home. She was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on:

  • Burglary with intent to steal firearms
  • Criminal distribution of firearms to a felon
  • Criminal damage to property

As of Wednesday, Schwanz remains behind bars.

WIBW records indicate that Schwanz was arrested earlier in December after a single-vehicle collision on S. Kansas Ave. just before the Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender
Juli’s Coffee and Bistro received a phone call roughly an hour before closing on Friday Dec. 8...
Local Topeka business receives unsettling phone call
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
FILE
One taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision in Highway 24 construction zone
FILE
Weekend thefts cost Walmart in Manhattan thousands

Latest News

An Emporia man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after he was seriously injured in a head-on...
Emporia man seriously injured after collision north of Council Grove
A registered sex offender in Emporia has been charged with the rape of a child after his...
Registered offender in Emporia charged with rape after incident with 5-year-old
Road work is scheduled to close S.E. 53rd Street between Shawnee Heights Road and Stanley Road...
Road work closes S.E. 53rd Street in southeastern Shawnee County
Drivers have been warned to take it slow as city crews and Topeka Police could be seen...
Drivers warned of city crews, TPD clearing Central Topeka property