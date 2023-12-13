Woman arrested for parade crash back behind bars after firearms stolen

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The woman who crashed her vehicle into a pole just before a Topeka holiday parade is back behind bars after a number of firearms were stolen from a Jackson Co. property.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Dec. 11, law enforcement officials were called to the Jackson, Jefferson and Atchison Co. lines with reports of a nearby burglary.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a suspect, Alyyshia L. Schwanz, 44, of Topeka, had allegedly stolen a number of guns from the home. She was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on:

Burglary with intent to steal firearms

Criminal distribution of firearms to a felon

Criminal damage to property

As of Wednesday, Schwanz remains behind bars.

WIBW records indicate that Schwanz was arrested earlier in December after a single-vehicle collision on S. Kansas Ave. just before the Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade.

