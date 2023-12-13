WIBW-TV receives Organization of the Year award from Special Olympics Kansas

Special Olympics Kansas visited WIBW-TV to surprise the station with an award.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympics Kansas visited WIBW-TV to surprise the station with an award.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, representatives with Special Olympics Kansas stopped by to present to 13 NEWS with the North Central Region Organization of the Year Award.

The award recognizes one select organization for its overall support of Special Olympics. Krystin Guggisberg, the north-central region director with Special Olympics Kansas, says WIBW’s support and coverage of the games is much appreciated, such as the annual Polar Plunge events, and for WIBW’s Photographer Eric Ives’ effort to coach the WIBW All-Star Softball Team.

”We are a non-profit, so we are all donation-led,” said Guggisberg. “Getting our name and our brand out there is a big part of what makes us successful. Letting the community know that we exist. Letting our athletes know that we see them, that we value them, [and] that Topeka is going to welcome them with open arms. All the light that WIBW has shed on them goes a long way.”

It is WIBW’s honor to help support the work of Special Olympics Kansas. We are grateful for the award and the continued partnership.

