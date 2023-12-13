Wednesday forecast: Unseasonably mild to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After many spots were in the 40s on Tuesday, highs for many will be back in the 50s to end the week and even those that are stuck in the 40s, it’ll likely be near or above average for this time of year. Confidence has also increased on at least scattered rain showers between the Thursday night through Friday night timeframe that will continue to be fine-tuned in the coming days.

Taking Action:

Higher probability of frost Thursday morning so keep that in mind if you park outside at night to give yourself extra time.

The good news is any precipitation that falls to end the week will be rain so no worries about any impacts with respect to slick roads from winter precipitation.

Clouds will continue to play a role in temperatures the next several days but generally speaking, highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s will be the range most spots will be through the weekend. Winds won’t be a factor at all, around 10 mph or less everyday through Sunday.

As for the rain, there will be a storm system that develops in western KS today and will slowly drift eastward through Friday night. While specific details like how widespread the rain will be and how much rain to expect is still uncertain, the best time frame for showers to at least be somewhere in the WIBW viewing area will be between Thursday night through Friday night. There will be several areas that don’t get any rain so consider yourself lucky if you do get rain and for most areas that do get rain, it won’t be more than 0.20″ but yes there will be some areas that could get 0.20″ to as much as 0.50″.

Normal High: 44/Normal Low: 25 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly cloudy this morning with decreasing clouds late for a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Can’t rule out a few showers in north-central KS late (after 3pm). Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

It is worth mentioning that our in house model indicates scattered rain showers throughout the day Thursday for much of the WIBW viewing area however all other models have most of the day dry. So while it’s not impossible to have at least some rain during the day, right now will keep the official forecast dry and monitor the models through Thursday morning.

Any spotty rain showers will continue to push through the area Friday night leading to dry conditions this weekend into the first half of next week with temperatures remaining unseasonably mild.

If you’re wondering the one model that goes out to Christmas has a much cooler air mass on the latest model compared to yesterday keeping temperatures in the 30s. As for precipitation, it’s indicating some light snow in Nebraska on Christmas Eve but leaving much of northeast KS dry. Still more than 10 days out so a lot can change but will continue to keep you updated here on the latest trends, just be mindful it is not a forecast it’s only what the model is indicating.

