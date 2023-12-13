Washburn soccer hosts end of season celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn soccer just couldn’t seem to stop making history this season, and their winning ways took them all the way to the National Title game.

Though it didn’t end with that final win on Saturday in North Carolina, they still had quite a lot to be proud of. So, on Tuesday night, the Ichabods invited the whole community to celebrate with them one last time.

”Washburn’s such a special place to have community, alumni, everyone come out and just celebrate the team together,” said head coach Davy Phillips.

The team hosted their end of season celebration at Yager Stadium on Tuesday night to look back on the historic season.

“It just goes to show how much our fans mean to us, and how much they affected our journey through the National tournament,” said MIAA Goalkeeper of the Year Raegan Wells.

This squad had a lot to celebrate. To name just a few on the list, they’re the National Runners-up, and the MIAA regular season Champions.

They hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, posted multiple shutouts in the big dance, won their most games in program history, and had a program record nine Ichabods receive All Conference honors.

Plus, they have the MIAA Coach, Goalkeeper, Defender, and Co-Freshman of the Year.

“Bittersweet because making it that far is a huge accomplishment, and we’ve never done that before so it was just super exciting seeing all the hard work we put in day to day finally pay off,” Wells added.

Though the National Championship match didn’t end the way they wanted it to, the girls didn’t take long to look on the bright side.

“Incredibly proud as a coach right? They’re gutted, they just gave everything they could for the result and didn’t get it. After the initial disappointment, you could kinda just see a tremendous sense of pride take over, and their body language and smiles,” Coach Phillips said. “I think they realized what a special thing they did, to accomplish what they did.”

For the seniors, it’s hard to put what this special year meant to them into words.

“I think that I couldn’t have asked for a better way to go out and end my career,” Wells said. “I’m just so happy that I got to spend it with my teammates, and play every game that I possibly could.”

And for those with some more time on the pitch at Yager Stadium, they’re already getting excited about what the future holds now that a higher standard has been set.

“For us it doesn’t guarantee anything. Now we gotta get back to work and make sure we work incredibly hard to get back,” said Coach Phillips.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.