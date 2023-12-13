Washburn and Emporia State soccer earn more All-American honors

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Two of the best players on both teams are racking up more honors.

Washburn defender Jordan Tenpas was named the D2 CCA All-America First Team Selection and United Soccer Coaches All-America First Team.

Emporia State forward Mackenzie Dimarco was named a D2 CCA All-America First Team Selection and a United Soccer Coaches All-America Second Team selection.

Tenpas played in 21 matches for the Ichabods this season, starting all 21 and logging 1,860 total minutes. She was part of 11 shutouts and helped anchor a backline that allowed just 0.69 goals per match. Tenpas also added one assist on the year and played every minute of the Ichabods run in the NCAA Tournament.

Dimarco was the MIAA Player of the Year finished the 2023 season with 23 goals, four assists and a career-high 50 points across 23 matches played. Her 23 goals led Division II and her 50 points ranked third in the nation. During the regular season, Dimarco became the MIAA’s new career leader in career goals and points as she finishes her career with 84 goals and 179 points.

Also, Ichabod forward Khloe Schuckman was named a United Soccer Coaches All-America Third Team Selection. Schuckman had 27 points and 11 goals on the season. The junior forward played and started all 26 games this season playing 1,813 minutes. In the Ichabods run to a Central Region title Schuckman scored five goals in three matches with game winners in all three.

