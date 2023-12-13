Topeka man arrested after driving through Shawnee Co. resident’s yard

Darrell E. Hunter, 58, of Topeka, was arrested by Shawnee County Sheriff's Office after...
Darrell E. Hunter, 58, of Topeka, was arrested by Shawnee County Sheriff's Office after driving through a resident's yard.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after driving through a Shawnee County resident’s yard.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, a homeowner in the 4200 block of NW Rochester Rd. called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center reporting that a vehicle had driven through their yard behind their home. The vehicle drove through the tree line behind the reporting party’s home and into a field near the west fence line to Tarwater Farm and Home Supply at 4107 NW Topeka Blvd.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated a deputy was close to the area of the call and responded to Tarwaters. The deputy spotted a male subject walking through the parking lot, carrying a fence T-post. When the male subject spotted the deputy he turned and fled on foot. He was caught in the 4200 block of NW Sproatan Ln.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the subject was detained and identified as Darrell E. Hunter, 58, of Topeka. After further investigation at the scene, he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Criminal Trespass and Attempted Theft.

This incident is still under investigation.

