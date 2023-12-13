Topeka Fire Department’s K-9 Sky sniffs out accelerants during demonstration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department has a new team member who can effectively help crews sniff out accelerants on the scene of a fire.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, 13 NEWS was able to meet one of the Topeka Fire Department’s newest additions — Skye — during a demonstration.

Skye is a three-year-old black Labrador who is trained to sniff out accelerants, or ‘ignitable liquids,’ like gasoline present at a scene. Skye and his handler, Brad Hanika, received certifications on Nov. 9 following a 12-week course through ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives).

The ATF program trains each dog, exposes them to the main odors they should look out for, and then the handlers come in to learn about the dog and its reactions to the specific accelerant odor.

Hanika says the Fire Department is thrilled to have Sky on the team.

”Skye is great. When he is not working, he is just like a normal dog. He is going to come up. He is gonna sniff your hand, see if you have food for him, but he acts just like a normal dog when he is not engaged to work,” said Hanika. “He has been in a few fire scenes. He had one find and we are just patiently waiting for the next.”

Hanika and Skye are one of 64 certified teams in the United States - four of which are in Kansas. Hanika has been with the Fire Department for 17 years and with the investigations division for roughly eight years.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.