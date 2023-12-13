Topeka City Council approves expansion of apartment complex in NW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s governing body approved an ordinance to enable an expansion of 20 new residential apartments at 1610 Northwest Tyler.

”Well we had a comment from the councilwoman from the district as well as the City Manager that this is exactly the type of proposal is exactly what our policies say what our priorities are. To infil into the neighborhoods that we have, and to support affordable housing. There were, in this case, no reported objections by neighbors or others to this, and so it’s about as good is it gets,” said Topeka City Council member Karen Hiller.

Hiller said ‘infil’ properties present an opportunity for the City of Topeka to work toward those goals for affordable housing by utilizing space they already have access to.

“All of neighborhoods, really. To infill... our borders are pretty much closed, we can’t annex very much by law anymore. And what we have is north, east, south, central, I represent central. Lots of properties, infill properties that could enhance the neighborhoods that they’re in as well as our overall city and economy.”

She is hopeful the same process leads to additional developments down the road.

“I am aware of some people that are thinking of some pretty and exciting and innovative infill proposals. That’ll be up to them when they’re ready to bring them forward if their interests and their pencil-pushing continues, I think you’ll see some interesting developments come down the line.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.