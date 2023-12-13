Texas woman injured after tire causes rear-end collision near Lawrence

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas woman was taken to a local hospital after a tire on I-70 caused a rear-end collision near Lawrence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 194.3 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2021 Honda Passport driven by Timothy Laurent, 55, of Lawrence, had been headed west in the center lane of the interstate.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Debra Gomez, 57, of Garland, Texas, had been traveling behind Laurent’s SUV.

Law enforcement officials said Laurent slowed his vehicle to avoid a tire in the roadway. However, Gomez’s sedan rear-ended the SUV in the process.

First responders said Laurent escaped the crash without injury but Gomez was taken to a nearby hospital via private vehicle with suspected minor injuries.

KHP noted that both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

