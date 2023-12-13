Texas woman injured after tire causes rear-end collision near Lawrence

FILE
FILE(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas woman was taken to a local hospital after a tire on I-70 caused a rear-end collision near Lawrence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 194.3 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2021 Honda Passport driven by Timothy Laurent, 55, of Lawrence, had been headed west in the center lane of the interstate.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Debra Gomez, 57, of Garland, Texas, had been traveling behind Laurent’s SUV.

Law enforcement officials said Laurent slowed his vehicle to avoid a tire in the roadway. However, Gomez’s sedan rear-ended the SUV in the process.

First responders said Laurent escaped the crash without injury but Gomez was taken to a nearby hospital via private vehicle with suspected minor injuries.

KHP noted that both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender
Juli’s Coffee and Bistro received a phone call roughly an hour before closing on Friday Dec. 8...
Local Topeka business receives unsettling phone call
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
FILE
One taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision in Highway 24 construction zone
FILE - Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert partner with Excedrin to introduce Head Care Club...
Derek Hough: “Long road to recovery” ahead for wife Hayley

Latest News

Road work is scheduled to close S.E. 53rd Street between Shawnee Heights Road and Stanley Road...
Road work closes S.E. 53rd Street in southeastern Shawnee County
FILE
Doctor’s license revoked after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 12-13-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 12-13-23
FILE
KU Medical student finds cats have nearly 300 unique facial expressions