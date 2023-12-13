Street repairs to close at SW Huntoon and SW Randolph in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Street construction will close at SW Huntoon and SW Randolph in Topeka, Kan.

City of Topeka officials said beginning on Monday, Dec. 18, the left lane on SW Huntoon at SW Randolph will be closed to traffic as well as Randolph to the north of the intersection. Randolph between Huntoon and SW 12th St. will be accessible from 12th only until repairs have been completed.

