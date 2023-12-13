Star power: Kansas City celebrates Taylor Swift going local

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The woman turning into everyone’s favorite Chiefs fan is celebrating a birthday. Taylor Swift is turning 34 and could be celebrating with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

As the two superstars celebrate her day of birth, local businesses are reflecting on her impact across the metro.

Rally House is one of many shops in Kansas City selling Swift’s styles seen on game days. Store Manager, Sharon Morehead said anything Taylor wears is sold out almost instantly.

“Pretty much gone within minutes of her being on TV,” Morehead said. “They’re on their phones checking to see who has it and ordering it right away.”

Rally House sells apparel that Swift wears, as well as unique items that are synonymous with Swift and Kansas City. Morehead said she can barely keep Kelce jerseys stocked.

It’s not just Taylor, Travis, and the Chiefs, everything has changed.

Best Regards Bakery in Overland Park is known for its unique cookies, sporting whatever is happening in Kansas City. Bakery owner, Robert Duensing said she has become a part of who they are.

“Taylor Swift is now an integral part,” Duensing said. “We shouldn’t be shocked when somebody of her stature likes Kansas City. We deserve to be liked.”

Best Regards Bakery has sold Swift-era cookies since she first arrived for her concert. The bakery made specialty treats for her birthday.

“This is somebody who knows who we are and chooses to be here,” Duensing said. “It’s a type of validation for us that what we have going on is a good thing and we are worth paying attention to.”

