Shawnee County judge bans cameras from pretrial hearings in Zoey Felix murder case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Judge Jessica Heinen banned cameras from the courtroom for all pretrial hearings in the murder case of Zoey Felix during a motion hearing Wednesday morning.

Mickel W. Cherry, 25, is accused of raping and murdering the five-year-old in early October. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

In one of its motions, Cherry’s defense requested the ban of cameras from the courtroom or he is allowed to dress in civilian clothing and be unrestrained. They argued that Cherry must maintain his image as a free and innocent man unless proven guilty due to the case’s high profile.

Judge Heinen opted for the former, ruling to ban cameras from the courtroom in all of Cherry’s pretrial hearings. The decision will be revisited before a jury trial.

Present in the courtroom was Zoey Felix’s mother, Holly Felix, who sobbed as Cherry entered the courtroom. Neighbors who cared for Zoey before her death were also there; one sported a yellow shirt with Pikachu on the front and Zoey’s name on the back. The character has become somewhat of a symbol for Zoey since her death.

A status conference is set for March 8, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.