Shawnee Co. law enforcement attempt to serve 83 warrants during Operation Grinch

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department attempted to serve 83 warrants during Operation Grinch.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said they announced the final results of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office recent Operation Grinch that occurred Monday, Dec. 11 through Tuesday, Dec. 12.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, during Operation Grinch, law enforcement officers with Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department joined together to target people with robbery, burglary and theft warrants for their arrest.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office officials indicated a total of 83 warrants were attempted to be served. Of those 83 warrants, eight warrants were successfully served including three felony warrants and five misdemeanor warrants. One new case arrest was made by Topeka Police Department officers with the charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass and disobeying a lawful police order.

“Operation Grinch is a continued proactive approach aimed at keeping our community safe for our citizens during the holidays,” said Sheriff Brian Hill. “The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will continue these enforcement efforts in order to ensure that our community remains safe.”

