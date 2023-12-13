Service Area McDonald’s dedicates lounge to KHP troopers

Inside the restaurant is a dedicated ‘Trooper’s Lounge’ to honor troopers who have given their...
Inside the restaurant is a dedicated 'Trooper's Lounge' to honor troopers who have given their life serving on the Kansas Turnpike.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were treated to a special honor at the turnpike’s newest stop Tuesday evening.

KHP and the Kansas Turnpike Authority cut the ribbon for the McDonald’s recently opened in the Topeka Service Area. Inside the restaurant is a dedicated ‘Trooper’s Lounge’ to honor troopers who have given their life serving on the Kansas Turnpike.

“They’re great to us and we try to take care of them when we can,” Owner Kevin Dobski said. “We’re actually dedicating a small lounge where they can enjoy a cup of coffee and maybe some peace and quiet between their comings and goings on the highway.”

“On behalf of all of the troopers, both past and present, and especially on behalf of the families of fallen officers, it’s just an incredibly kind gesture and we really appreciate it,” KHP Superintendent Eric Smith said.

The McDonald’s moved into the service area this past September.

