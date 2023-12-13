Seaman’s Callen Barta makes it official with Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After flipping his commitment from Nebraska to K-State, Barta will now head to Manhattan in a few short weeks.

Barta flipped his commitment back in October after committing to the Huskers back in the summer.

He racked up 53 catches, 1.024 yards and 13 touchdowns and on defense he corralled three interceptions, one pick-six and 25 total tackles.

He was named a First Team Defensive selection by Sports in Kansas, along with a Player of the Year Finalist on offense and defense.

”It’s honestly unbelievable because I look at myself coming up from elementary school, middle school, now high school and now to be off to college, it’s something I’ve always dreamed of when I was a little kid and to finally get it over with and done, and to get settled down, it feels amazing,” Barta said.

He says he’s hoping the Wildcats can take home a win in Orlando in the Pop Tart Bowl.

