Road work closes S.E. 53rd Street in southeastern Shawnee County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Road work is closing a roadway in southeastern Shawnee County.

Beginning Wednesday, work was scheduled to begin on S.E. 53rd Street between Shawnee Heights Road on the west and Stanley Road on the east.

Shawnee County officials said a cross-road culvert will be replaced in the project.

The closure will be on S.E. 53rd Street, approximately 1,500 feet west of Stanley Road.

Road-closed signs had been placed on S.E. 53rd as of Wednesday morning.

Both east- and westbound lanes of traffic on S.E. 53rd will be closed.

No signed detours will be provided and motorists are advised to find alternate routes, county officials said.

The project is scheduled to be completed by 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

