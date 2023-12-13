Report finds Kansas among top half of states for elder abuse protections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that while surrounding states may not protect their elders as much, Kansas was found to be in the top half of states with the best elder abuse protections.

As the nation continues to face economic challenges, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it is important to recognize the elderly population who are particularly vulnerable. To shed light on the important issue, it released its annual report on States with the Best Elder Abuse Protections on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

To find which states protect elders better than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on 16 key metrics in 3 overall categories. Data sets ranged from the share of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints to financial elder abuse laws.

The report ranked Kansas as the state with the 24th best elder abuse protections with a total score of 43.69. The Sunflower State ranked 23rd for the prevalence of elder abuse, 48th for resources available and 9th for protections.

Kansas was also found to have the fifth-lowest total funds for long-term care ombudsman programs.

Missouri ranked highest in the region and 16th in the nation for the best protections with a total score of 44.96. It ranked 9th for prevalence, 46th for resources and 17th for protections.

Missouri was also found to have the fourth-fewest eldercare organizations and services.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma ranked 36th overall with a total score of 39.74. It ranked 41st for prevalence, 13th for resources and 8th for protections.

Colorado ranked 39th overall with a total score of 37.76. It ranked 40th for prevalence, 15th for resources and 14th for protections.

Lastly, Nebraska ranked 42nd overall with a total score of 33.53. It ranked 37th for prevalence, 47th for resources and 41st for protections.

Nebraska was also found to have the third-most certified volunteer ombudsmen.

The report found the states with the best elder abuse protections include:

Wisconsin Massachusetts Ohio Virginia Kentucky

The report found the states with the worst elder abuse protections include:

California Utah Montana South Carolina New Jersey

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.