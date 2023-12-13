Registered offender in Emporia charged with rape after incident with 5-year-old

Antoine Moliere
Antoine Moliere(Lyon Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A registered sex offender in Emporia has been charged with the rape of a child after his December arrest for an incident that involved a 5-year-old in the spring.

KVOE reports that formal charges have been filed against Antoine Moliere, 64, of Emporia, who was arrested on Friday, Dec. 8, in connection to an ongoing child sex crimes investigation.

Moliere faces a single count of rape with an alternate count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The rape charge stems from an alleged incident with a 5-year-old child that occurred between February and mid-April. Meanwhile, the indecent liberties charge stems from an incident that happened earlier in December.

A first appearance was held for Moliere in Lyon Co. District Court on Monday, Dec. 11. A preliminary hearing has been set for 2 p.m. on Feb. 8, with Rick Meier set to represent the accused.

As of Wednesday, Moliere remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond. Other conditions of the bond include GPS monitoring and a court directive to not leave the county.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigaton Offender Registry also show that Moliere is registered as a lifetime sex offender due to a 2005 conviction of sexual abuse of a minor in Maryland which stemmed from an incident in 2003.

