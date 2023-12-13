Post audit committee changes way it audits cybersecurity infrastructure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Legislative Post Audit Committee recommended changes to the way state entities are audited for cybersecurity and infrastructure during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Recent cyber attacks that crippled a Topeka hospital and the state’s judicial system put the issue top-of-mind for legislators. Tuesday’s meeting was largely focused on preventing similar attacks on other state entities.

Previously, the Post Audit Committee looked at one to three security areas for between 12 and 15 organizations. Then a public audit would be produced for anyone to see.

The new IT Security Plan for 2024 will take a more individualized approach to auditing state entities’ cybersecurity and infrastructure. Now it will take an in-depth look at fewer organizations and results will be confidential.

The Joint Committee on Information Technology (JCIT) is also working on cybersecurity and has expressed concern over the current option saying it creates a sort of ‘target list’ for organizations that’s audits show poor performance on basic security items.

The Post Audit Committee will reconvene in spring 2024.

