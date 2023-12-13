Possession of drugs lands Topeka man behind bars

Possession of drugs landed Victor Retana, 29, of Topeka, behind bars on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
Possession of drugs landed Victor Retana, 29, of Topeka, behind bars on Wednesday, Dec. 13.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Possession of drugs landed a Topeka man behind bars.

According to Topeka Police Department officials, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation in the 3400 block of SE Indiana Ave. While conducting the search warrant, officers located cocaine, hallucinogenic drugs, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

Topeka Police Department officials said as a result of the investigation, Victor Retana, 29, of Topeka was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Possession of cocaine with the intention of distribution within 1000 feet of a school
  • Possession of a hallucinogenic drug
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intention of distribution within 100 feet of a school
  • Criminal possession of a weapon, convicted person/ drug felony, firearm used in a crime

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender
Juli’s Coffee and Bistro received a phone call roughly an hour before closing on Friday Dec. 8...
Local Topeka business receives unsettling phone call
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
FILE
One taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision in Highway 24 construction zone
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

KBI Director Tony Mattivi says fighting fentanyl remains a challenge.
KBI Director says fighting fentanyl remains challenge
Watch For Meteor Shower Tonight
Mild Temperatures Continue
LiveWell Shawnee Co. discusses biggest needs in health care at summit
LiveWell Shawnee Co. discusses biggest needs in health care at summit
Officials say as much as $25 million could be generated for Aggieville from Midtown.
Aggieville Project on City Agenda for next Tuesday after paused construction