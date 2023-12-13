Possession of drugs lands Topeka man behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Possession of drugs landed a Topeka man behind bars.

According to Topeka Police Department officials, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation in the 3400 block of SE Indiana Ave. While conducting the search warrant, officers located cocaine, hallucinogenic drugs, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

Topeka Police Department officials said as a result of the investigation, Victor Retana, 29, of Topeka was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Possession of cocaine with the intention of distribution within 1000 feet of a school

Possession of a hallucinogenic drug

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intention of distribution within 100 feet of a school

Criminal possession of a weapon, convicted person/ drug felony, firearm used in a crime

