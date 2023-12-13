Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office nab Grinch, save Christmas in annual tradition

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities have caught the Grinch once again trying to steal Christmas in Osage County.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has collected toys in recent weeks to donate to kids in need. But, they kept going missing.

Deputies were able to locate the Grinch, and the toys he nabbed, in time to save the holiday and Operation Christmas For Kids. It’s a tradition many in the community remain grateful for.

“A lady came up to me as we were checking out, and said she was happy we’re doing this for Osage County,” Undersheriff Scott Brenner said. “She said 10 years ago she was the one needing the toys, and she’s got herself two jobs now and doing much better, and wishes she could give back to what we were doing.”

The Grinch was in custody for the rest of the day, and even helped carry in some of the toys.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office joined with the community to collect toys.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.