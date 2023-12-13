Man accused of kidnapping, attacking woman south of Topeka turns himself in

Harold M.V.T. Emanuel Jr.
Harold M.V.T. Emanuel Jr.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of holding a woman he knew against her will and attacking her south of Topeka has turned himself in and been released from jail.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, emergency crews were called to the 7100 block of SW Montara Pkwy. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found an adult female victim. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect had run from the scene.

Throughout the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it identified the suspect as Harold M.V.T. Emanuel Jr., 25, of Topeka. It was also found that he did know the victim and that she was held against her will.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said Emanuel turned himself in to the Law Enforcement Center. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated domestic battery
  • Aggravated kidnapping
  • Criminal threat
  • Aggravated assault - while disguised to conceal identity

Emanuel Jr. no longer remains behind bars as his $25,000 bond has been posted. He has a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on Jan. 5.

