LMH Health CFO placed on administrative leave for inconsistencies with identity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - LMH Health is shedding light on why they placed their Chief Financial Officer on administrative leave.

LMH Health officials said in a news release that as they have previously reported, LMH Health announced on Oct. 30, 2023, that Mike Rogers was no longer in his role as Chief Financial Officer. On Oct. 26, 2023, officials with LMH Health became aware of inconsistencies regarding his identity. The next day, they confirmed that Rogers had legally changed his name, and that he had been convicted of felonies in 2007 and 2005 under his given name, which was Michael Patrick Brunton. Rogers did not disclose this and other important information in his application or during the interview process.

LMH Health officials indicated they have also disclosed that Rogers was immediately placed on administrative leave, and LMH Health launched an internal process to identify gaps that allowed the fraudulent information to escape identification. This analysis is consistent with being a High Reliability Organization, which is an organization that operates in complex, high-hazard domains for extended periods without serious accidents or catastrophic failures.

LMH Health officials said they have already made several changes in light of the findings and will make more over the next several month. Click HERE for a full text of the statement.

As we have previously reported, LMH Health announced on October 30, 2023, that Mike Rogers was no longer in his role as Chief Financial Officer. On October 26, 2023, we became aware of inconsistencies regarding his identity. The next day, we confirmed he had legally changed his name, and that he had been convicted of felonies in 2007 and 2005 under his given name of Michael Patrick Brunton. Rogers did not disclose this and other important information in his application or during the interview process. We have also disclosed that Rogers was immediately placed on administrative leave, and LMH Health launched an internal process to identify gaps that allowed the fraudulent information to escape identification. This analysis is consistent with being a High Reliability Organization— an organization that operates in complex, high-hazard domains for extended periods without serious accidents or catastrophic failures.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.