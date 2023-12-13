LiveWell Shawnee Co. discusses biggest needs in health care at summit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Health was the main topic at a summit on Friday, Dec. 8 at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

Agencies across the area came together to learn what the biggest needs in healthcare are in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County LiveWell hosted its annual action summit on Friday.

“We are talking about the successes that we’ve had in the last year and where we wanna go in the future in 2024,” said Sarah Karns, Director of LiveWell Shawnee Co. “Talking about health disparities that we see in Shawnee County through data and from people that are boots on the ground that see these things every day in their work.”

Several agencies participated in the event, offering insight that can be used to improve the overall health of Shawnee County.

“The food security is probably the most important for the work that we do. If people aren’t eating well and getting a well-balanced diet then it affects their health and how well they can do at work and how well children can grow and do well in school,” said Lisa Martin, K-State Research and Extension.

“We’ve talked about infant mortality and where we’re at as a county,” said Karns. “We have the highest infant mortality rate in the state in the 66604 zip code.”

You can view LiveWell’s full community health improvement plan on its website at livewellsnco.org.

