Lawrence woman seriously injured after SUV crashes into I-70 concrete basins

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to an Overland Park hospital with serious injuries after her SUV crashed into multiple concrete basins on I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 210.1 on eastbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2020 Ford Escape driven by Gabriel Vanriette, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed east in the right lane of the interstate. For an unknown reason, the SUV veered off the road to the right.

KHP said Vanriette’s vehicle sideswiped a concrete basin for an overhead light post then continued east where it hit a second basin for a steel overhead gantry. The SUV then reentered the road and spun clockwise as it came to a rest across both lanes of traffic.

First responders said Vanriette was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.