KU volleyball players notch All-American honors

Kansas setter and seaman alum Camryn Turner
Kansas setter and seaman alum Camryn Turner(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A successful season for the Jayhawks and some players are being recognized for it.

Ku finished the season 24-6 and hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament but lost to Penn State in five sets in the second round. They were ranked 15th to end the regular season and stayed ranked for the majority of the campaign.

Seaman grad and Jayhawks setter Camryn Turner was named an AVCA All-American Honorable mention while Reagan Cooper was named an AVCA All-American Third Team selection.

Turner was named the Big 12 Setter of the Year, head coach Ray Bechard was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the fifth time in his career and Cooper was named a All-Big 12 First Team selection.

Not to mention, Cooper was drafted 14th overall in the second round of the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation draft and was named the National Player of the Week this season. Cooper broke the school record for most kills in one match with 29 as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender
Juli’s Coffee and Bistro received a phone call roughly an hour before closing on Friday Dec. 8...
Local Topeka business receives unsettling phone call
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
FILE
One taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision in Highway 24 construction zone
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Washburn soccer hosts end of season celebration
Washburn and Emporia State soccer earn more All-American honors
Emporia State WR Tyler Kahmann
Emporia State’s Tyler Kahmann named to AP All-America Team
Former KU women's basketball player Terrilyn Johnson
Former KU women’s basketball player Terrilyn Johnson named to 2024 Hall of Fame class
Kellen Simoncic announces transfer from Washburn
Former Washburn QB commits to Kansas State