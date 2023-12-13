KU volleyball players notch All-American honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A successful season for the Jayhawks and some players are being recognized for it.

Ku finished the season 24-6 and hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament but lost to Penn State in five sets in the second round. They were ranked 15th to end the regular season and stayed ranked for the majority of the campaign.

Seaman grad and Jayhawks setter Camryn Turner was named an AVCA All-American Honorable mention while Reagan Cooper was named an AVCA All-American Third Team selection.

Turner was named the Big 12 Setter of the Year, head coach Ray Bechard was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the fifth time in his career and Cooper was named a All-Big 12 First Team selection.

Not to mention, Cooper was drafted 14th overall in the second round of the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation draft and was named the National Player of the Week this season. Cooper broke the school record for most kills in one match with 29 as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.