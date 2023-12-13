KU Medical student finds cats have nearly 300 unique facial expressions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A student at the University of Kansas Medical Center has published research that found cats have nearly 300 unique facial expressions they use to communicate with each other.

The University of Kansas Medical Center says first-year medical student Lauren Scott recently published a study in the journal Behavioral Processes. The research, done as part of a study she did as an undergraduate anthropology major at UCLA, proved that felines have nearly 300 distinct facial expressions used to communicate with each other.

Scott, who has never owned a cat herself, spent nearly a year recording video of 53 adult shorthair cats at a cafe in Los Angeles which agreed to let her and her advisor, Brittany Florkiewicz, to conduct their research there. The 194 minutes of footage were analyzed using the Animal Facial Action Coding System, a standard tool researchers use to identify specific and subtle muscle movements.

KUMC noted that the pair analyzed both the number of and types of different facial movements. These included ear positions, blinking, nose licking and wrinkling, eye closing, whisker movements and more.

“Even though the individual expressions themselves weren’t very complex — meaning that they didn’t have a dozen different movements making up one expression — there was a wide variety of different expressions,” Scott said.

To be exact, there were 276 distinct expressions to correspond to different social functions, likely influenced by domestication. Cats, often misunderstood, appear to have remarkable social skills and the ability to adapt.

Scott told UMKC her interest in felines came from her time as a student at Leawood High School where she was assigned to read “Mountains Beyond Mountains.” She already knew she wanted to be a doctor, but after reading Paul Farmer’s work, - the man the book is based on - she decided to shift her focus.

“I learned what anthropology was, and medical anthropology specifically,” she said. “Just the idea that there are systems in place that affect people’s access to medicine and health care — and contribute to inequalities in health care in the United States and across the world — was a perspective I had never heard before. It expanded my worldview.”

According to UMKC, Scott’s decision to attend UCLA was based on the Bachelor of Science degree in anthropology that was offered. Here, she became interested in biological anthropology and assisted Florkiewicz with chimpanzee research. After that was completed, the pair decided to conduct similar research on cats. This new research can be used by pet owners and shelters to increase the likelihood of successful bonding.

While Scott’s days of feline research are likely over, she told UMKC that she believes the research helped her land a position in a lab studying cancer immunology at UCLA’s medical school after graduation.

“In the [cat] study, I did all the data collection and editing and made this whole dataset. I was able to work well as part of a team, but also work independently, and I think that helped me a lot,” she said.

Scott said she chose KU Med because she wanted to be closer to family. The school also drew her in with its diverse patient population which she believes will prepare her to be a great doctor. She plans to continue her research in oncology and may have some furry felines to thank.

