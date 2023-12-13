KU launches livestream of Memorial Stadium reconstruction

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas has launched a livestream of multiple views of the destruction of parts of David Booth Memorial Stadium as the school plans a major renovation of its football facility.

The first phase of renovations, which began Monday, will cost nearly $450 million and be ready in time for the 2025 season. KU has said it expects to have limited seating capacity during games in 2024. The renovation is part of a reimagined Gateway District around the stadium.

This week, destruction to some of the bleachers on the west side of the stadium began.

You can view the livestream here.

