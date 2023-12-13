KBI Director says fighting fentanyl remains challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Bureau of Investigation Director Tony Mattivi says his office has made strides fighting fentanyl, but it remains a challenge heading into the new year.

Mattivi visited Eye on NE Kansas to reflect on successes nearly a year into the job. He said it’s been a busy year, but he’s proud of the staff who’ve worked hard and welcomed him into the agency.

Mattivi said the KBI has directed new resources to the fentanyl epidemic. Among them is working with the Kansas Highway Patrol and Homeland Security to form the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team, which has targeted enforcement focusing on the fentanyl problem.

Also over his first year, the KBI has formed its first K9 team, which includes four drug-sniffing dogs and one electronics-sniffing K9. He said they’ve already been instrumental in major drug busts.

13 NEWS also asked Mattivi to update the KBI’s investigation into the cyber security incident that’s crippled the Kansas courts computer systems. He said it is an ongoing investigation, so he cannot share any details on it. He said he expects they will be able to share details in the future, but he could not give a timeline for that at this point.

In the new year, Mattivi is looking forward to a new regional crime center and lab in partnership with Pittsburg State University. He said it will be modeled after the center on Washburn University’s campus which opened several years ago. He said they’ll also ask lawmakers to fund a child victims resource center in southeast Kansas. They already have one in the northeast region, and are currently getting on up and running in western Kansas.

