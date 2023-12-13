Kansas Statehouse hosts annual Hanukkah reception, lighting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The sixth day of Hanukkah brought the annual lighting at the Kansas Capitol.

The lighting of the Giant Menorah highlighted a reception featuring a variety of foods and music celebrating the holiday. The flames were replaced with LED lights since open flames aren’t allowed in the Statehouse.

“Hanukkah is really about religious freedom, that’s what the holiday is about,” Rabbi Mendy Wineberg said. “America is about religious freedom, that’s what it was established on. Celebrating Hanukkah in the Capitol for Kansas shows that our state is there for every single person, every single citizen that they should be able to practice as they wish.”

Rabbi Wineberg says the opportunity to celebrate in the heart of the Kansas means so much, especially this year.

“We know, especially in dark times, that a little bit of light can banish lots of darkness,” Wineberg said. “An idea of Hanukkah is that every single night you want to add and increase the light out there in the world. By putting more light into the world, you can banish more darkness and god willing make it a bright and beautiful world for all people.”

Hanukkah started December 7, and runs through sunset December 14.

