Kansas native becomes 2nd U.S. scientist in 10 yrs. to be honored with international engineering award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas native is now only the second scientist in a decade from the U.S. to be honored as an Outstanding Young Engineer in the IEEE’s Instrumentation and Measurement Society.

The University of Oklahoma announced on Monday, Dec. 11, that assistant professor in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Jay W. McDaniel, has been awarded the 2023 IEEE Instrumentation and Measurement Society Outstanding Young Engineer Award.

McDaniel, a Silver Lake High School and Kansas State University graduate, is set to accept the honor at the society’s 2024 conference in Glasgow, Scotland. He is the first American scientist to receive the honor since 2016 and the second U.S. honoree to be awarded within the past decade.

OU noted that McDaniel was chosen for his “outstanding contributions to the advancement of wideband radar cross-section measurements in cluttered environments.”

The University indicated that the Outstanding Young Engineer Award recognizes distinguished society members who are responsible for great achievements during their early careers.

McDaniel is an active member of the IEEE Electronics Packaging Society, the IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society and the IEEE Instrumentation and Measurement Society.

The IEEE said McDaniel earned a bachelor of science degree in electrical and computer engineering from Kansas State University in 2013, a Master’s in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of Kansas in 2015 and a Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Oklahoma in 2018.

In 2018, the IEEE noted that McDaniel joined the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering as an assistant professor at Oklahoma University. He conducts research out of the Advanced Radar Research Center’s Radar Innovations Laboratory.

According to the IEEE, McDaniel’s research includes all-digital phased array radar system designs for defense and remote sensing applications, RF/microwave passive component designs and integration, radar cross-section measurement techniques in cluttered environments, multi-sensor fusion techniques for position, navigation and timing applications and distributed coherent radar sensor networks.

