Kansas Ballet ready to hit the stage with The Nutcracker

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A delight for the ears and eyes comes on the stage in Kansas Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker.

Senior dancer Joann Smith and Kansas Ballet co-owner and instructor Stephanie Heston visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their production.

Joann is a senior at Shawnee Heights High School and has danced in the The Nutcracker for 13 years. She says it’s special to see younger dancers in the roles in which she started and hopes to inspire them to continue their dance journeys.

Stephanie said Joann was actually the very first dancer with their company when they began Kansas Ballet, so it’s been special to watch her grow as a dancer. She said their production of The Nutcracker is unique because it includes accompaniment from the Topeka Symphony. This year, they’ll also have guest artists from the Kansas City ballet.

Kansas Ballet’s production of the The Nutcracker takes the stage at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Topeka Performing Arts Center. Find tickets at www.topekaperformingartscenter.org.

