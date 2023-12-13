Holiday blues are real - here’s advice to cope

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Navigating the happy holiday season can be tough when grief has you feeling sad.

Phelica Glass, LSCSW, GSW, is a licensed specialized clinical social worker and certified grief counselor. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about how to cope with grief over the holidays and some strategies for the season.

Glass says it’s okay to allow yourself to experience the range of emotions. In addition, she said it’s okay to incorporate new traditions perhaps as a way to honor loved ones, while still continuing usual tradition as you feel comfortable. She said sharing experiences you had with a loved one who’s passed away keeps them with you during the holiday season and allows you an outlet to experience those moments of sadness.

In addition, Glass says you don’t need to feel obligated to say yes to every invitation that’s extended. She said do what you feel is right, and do not feel obligated to provide a long explanation for declining a party or event. She said “no” is a complete sentence!

Be true to yourself, Glass said. Doing what makes you feel comfortable will help you navigate the season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.