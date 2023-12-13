Holiday blues are real - here’s advice to cope

Certified grief counselor Phelica Glass says it's okay to experience a range of emotions over the holidays.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Navigating the happy holiday season can be tough when grief has you feeling sad.

Phelica Glass, LSCSW, GSW, is a licensed specialized clinical social worker and certified grief counselor. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about how to cope with grief over the holidays and some strategies for the season.

Glass says it’s okay to allow yourself to experience the range of emotions. In addition, she said it’s okay to incorporate new traditions perhaps as a way to honor loved ones, while still continuing usual tradition as you feel comfortable. She said sharing experiences you had with a loved one who’s passed away keeps them with you during the holiday season and allows you an outlet to experience those moments of sadness.

In addition, Glass says you don’t need to feel obligated to say yes to every invitation that’s extended. She said do what you feel is right, and do not feel obligated to provide a long explanation for declining a party or event. She said “no” is a complete sentence!

Be true to yourself, Glass said. Doing what makes you feel comfortable will help you navigate the season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender
Juli’s Coffee and Bistro received a phone call roughly an hour before closing on Friday Dec. 8...
Local Topeka business receives unsettling phone call
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
FILE
One taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision in Highway 24 construction zone
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Drunk driving kills people everyday, but those numbers typically increase during the holidays.
Embrace a safe holiday season: Stay sober on the roads
Shawnee County judge bans cameras from pretrial hearings in Zoey Felix murder case
190th Air Refueling Wing at Topeka’s Forbes Field holds holiday card competition
190th Air Refueling Wing at Topeka’s Forbes Field holds holiday card competition
Aggieville Project on City Agenda for next Tuesday after paused construction
Aggieville Project on City Agenda for next Tuesday after paused construction
Stephanie Heston and Joann Smith with Kansas Ballet talk about their upcoming production of...
Kansas Ballet ready to hit the stage with The Nutcracker