Hams for the holidays gifted by Harvesters and Hy-Vee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Local first responders, Hy-Vee and Harvesters partnered together to giveaway 400 holiday hams.

Cars were lined up since 4:30 am at Hummer Sports Park to receive their free holiday ham.

Starting at 10 am, hams were being given away by community members at Harvesters and Hy-Vee. Local police and firefighters also joined to help guide traffic and pass out holiday hams.

Harvester officials say that hunger doesn’t stop for the holidays. So giving or donating is special, especially during this time of year because people think about how to feed their families for the holidays.

Along with ham, potatoes, and a holiday box were also given to cars that lined up to receive the holiday ham.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.