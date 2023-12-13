The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender
Juli’s Coffee and Bistro received a phone call roughly an hour before closing on Friday Dec. 8...
Local Topeka business receives unsettling phone call
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
FILE
One taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision in Highway 24 construction zone
FILE
Weekend thefts cost Walmart in Manhattan thousands

Latest News

An Emporia man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after he was seriously injured in a head-on...
Emporia man seriously injured after collision north of Council Grove
A registered sex offender in Emporia has been charged with the rape of a child after his...
Registered offender in Emporia charged with rape after incident with 5-year-old
Road work is scheduled to close S.E. 53rd Street between Shawnee Heights Road and Stanley Road...
Road work closes S.E. 53rd Street in southeastern Shawnee County
Drivers have been warned to take it slow as city crews and Topeka Police could be seen...
Drivers warned of city crews, TPD clearing Central Topeka property
FILE
Driver taken to hospital after car rolls off interstate, onto railroad tracks