Good Kids - Holton students raise money for specialized swing

By David Oliver
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fifth graders at Holton Elementary School personify what it means to give during the holiday season.

The students are trying to raise $10,000 to buy a specialized swing for students with physical challenges. The swing would be installed on the same playground where all the students enjoy recess.

The students have hosted a variety of fundraisers and so far have gathered nearly $4,000 toward their goal.

