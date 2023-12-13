Former Washburn QB commits to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State is adding to its QB room for next season and he’s a familiar face to Topeka fans.

Kellen Simoncic announced that he committed to the Wildcats and will be a walk-on.

Simoncic announced back in November that he would enter the transfer portal. An early season injury forced the QB to miss the rest of the season in week two. He started in one game and played in seven back in 2021.

He did complete 34 passes for 248 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in 2023.

Simoncic in 2022 threw for over 2,300 yards and 25 touchdowns and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

