Former KU women’s basketball player Terrilyn Johnson named to 2024 Hall of Fame class

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Johnson is one of 12 women to be named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2024 induction class.

Johnson played at Kansas from 1989-1992. She was named the team most valuable player following her junior campaign and served as one of KU’s captains as a senior.

She helped lead the Jayhawks to a Big Eight Conference title and the NCAA Tournament.

Johnson earned three letters and led the Jayhawks in rebounding during three seasons. Her 786 career rebounds rank 11th in the school history and continues to rank No. 7 on KU’s career steals list with 219.

She helped KU to back-to-back 20-win seasons during her sophomore and junior year, while posting two wins in the 1990-1991 WNIT Tournament.

She also played professionally for two years and coached in Gary, Indiana.

They will be honored at the 22nd Women’s Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The day’s events will include a reception at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Museum in New Castle that afternoon with a banquet that evening at the Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis.

