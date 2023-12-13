Fork in the Road: Holton Bistro serves up variety of sandwiches, paninis with cup of joe

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Holton coffee shop and bistro has provided its community with their daily dose of energy for years. However, the coffee shop also has a long list of sandwiches, paninis, and wraps to satisfy anyone’s appetite.

The current owner of Penny’s Coffee Shop and Bistro, Brittany DeBarge, says the shop has seen many regulars over time, and it has gotten to the point where DeBarge’s employees and herself have already memorized some of the customers’ orders.

“We enjoy our community and getting to know our customers and remembering orders,” said DeBarge. “When they walk in, we usually know what they are here to get — so that is nice.”

According to DeBarge, she also said, “Penny’s is a great place to visit just because it offers something for everybody.” Some of the items they offer include a Club Sandwich, a Turkey, Bacon, and Avocado; the Turkey and Bacon Panini; a Pulled Pork Sandwich, a BBQ Pork Wrap; a Bacon quesadilla; and much more, including their best item — the Pesto Turkey Panini.

“Our best item, and my favorite item, is our pesto turkey panini. It is kind of a unique sandwich that we came up with. It’s got pesto, mozzarella, and turkey. It is all melted together and then toasted with butter. It is yummy. We use English toasting bread, and we have pesto on both sides of the bread and then two pieces of Swiss to make it extra cheesy. Then we have sliced turkey that we slice every day in-house that we put on it, and then butter on the outside of the bread, and we put it on the grill, and it melts together really good.”

And that is not all. The most popular drink from its menu is Penny’s cold brew coffee, which DeBarge says is brewed daily.

“We have everything from frappes to smoothies to iced lattes, hot lattes, we have all of it,” said DeBarge. “Our most popular drink is our cold brew. We brew our cold brew every day, and we go through a ton of it, but I like our cold brew with a bit of flavor and then a splash of cream, making it nice and smooth.”

But, serving the community good food and coffee is not the only thing Penny’s employees enjoy — it is interacting with the community.

“I like interacting with different people,” said Sophia Goompi, Penny’s Coffee Shop barista. “It is really fun coming to work every day and socializing with my coworkers.”

“We love our customers,” said the head barista, Jess Bachamp. “We have a lot of regulars that come in every day. We are super appreciative for them because without them, we wouldn’t be here, and with them, we are able to continue to grow.”

When you are ready to stop by Penny’s, the shop is located at 409 New York Ave. It is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.

