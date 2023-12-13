Fire crews respond to rural house fire in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews responded to a rural house fire in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a family has been displaced from a rural home due to a fire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 13626 E. Rd., north of the City of Delia, in southwestern Jackson County.

Delia, Mayetta, Hoyt, Prairie Band Pottawatomie Nation Fire Departments and Jackson County EMS responded to the scene.

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office said fire crews battled fire throughout the night and cleared around 4 a.m.

The house had been occupied before the fire was reported. All occupants were able to evacuate without injuries.

The residence was deemed a total loss.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

