Emporia State’s Tyler Kahmann named to AP All-America Team

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hornets offense could put points on the board in a hurry, and Tyler Kahmann was a big reason for that.

Kahmann was named to the Second Team offense by the Associated Press as nine MIAA football players received All-America honors.

This season, Kahmann played in 12 games, piling up 101 catches, 1,234 yards and 20 touchdowns averaging just about 103 yards a game.

Kahmann had two games of over 170 receiving yards, five games with two touchdowns, one game with three and to open the season, he had four.

He and the Hornets are coming off their second straight bowl win, defeating Southern Nazarene, 55-24 in the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl.

Kahmann was also named to the All-MIAA First team along with teammates Braden Gleason, Jaylen Varner and Sherman Deaton.

