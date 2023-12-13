Emporia man seriously injured after collision north of Council Grove

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after he was seriously injured in a head-on collision on a rural highway north of Council Grove.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound K-177 and 875 Rd. in Morris Co. with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Garrett T. Ellis, 29, of Alta Vista, had been headed south on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Brenda L. Blair, 62, of Allen, had been headed north.

KHP said a 2016 Nissan Frontier driven by William M. Gilliam, 70, of Emporia, had been traveling behind Blair’s Jeep.

Troopers found that Ellis’ pickup drifted across the center line and side-swiped Blair’s Jeep before a head-on collision with Gilliam’s truck.

First responders said Gilliam was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries. It is unknown if he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, Blair was taken to the Morris Co. Hospital with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

KHP noted that Ellis walked away from the crash without injury. He was also wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.

