Drivers warned of city crews, TPD clearing Central Topeka property

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned to take it slow as city crews and Topeka Police could be seen clearing a property in Central Topeka.

Crews with the City of Topeka could be seen on Wednesday morning, Dec. 17, at a home near the corner of SW 17th and SW Western Ave. performing a cleanup of the property.

13 NEWS crews could see law enforcement officials with the Topeka Police Department at the scene.

Skid loaders and other equipment could be seen being used to remove items from the area. Meanwhile, a trailer that sits on the property is now being held in the parking lot of the Stormont Vail Events Center as crews continue the clean-up.

No further information about the incident has been released by city officials.

Crews on Wednesday morning were removing items from a residence at S.W. 17th and Western Avenue. (WIBW/Phil Anderson)

