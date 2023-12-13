Driver taken to hospital after car rolls off interstate, onto railroad tracks

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man was injured and taken to a local hospital after his car veered off I-135 and rolled onto nearby railroad tracks.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, emergency crews were called to the exit ramp from northbound I-135 to eastbound K-96 north of Wichita with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by Charles Melton, 89, of Wichita, had been headed north on the interstate.

For an unknown reason, KHP said Melton’s car veered off the road at the exit which caused it to roll down the embankment and crash onto the railroad tracks. The vehicle landed on its side.

First responders said Melton was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

