Death of Kansas inmate ruled homicide as autopsy points to strangulation

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - The recent death of an inmate serving a prison sentence for a 2011 attack has been ruled a homicide as preliminary autopsy reports show he was strangled.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Wednesday, Dec. 13, that the recent death of an inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility has officially been ruled a homicide.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, KBI said it was notified by Lansing Correctional employees that Darionce T. Charles-Lott, 29, had been pronounced deceased after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Despite life-saving measures attempted by prison officials, Charles-Lott was pronounced deceased.

Court records indicated that Charles-Lott had been serving a 172-month - 14-year - prison sentence for an aggravated battery with intent to harm conviction in Wyandotte Co. He was admitted to Lansing on Nov. 1, 2011.

Agents with the Bureau said they responded to the facility to investigate, as required by state law. Investigators with the Kansas Department of Corrections aided with the investigation.

The Bureau noted that an autopsy was performed and while those final results are pending, preliminary results found Charles-Lott’s cause of death to be strangulation. A male suspect who is already incarcerated at the facility has been identified, however, he has not yet been arrested or charged for the crime.

KBI said the investigation remains ongoing. Once the case is closed, findings will be presented to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office for charging consideration.

