DCF renews contracts with three agencies for Family Preservation Services

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) renewed contracts with three agencies for Family Preservation Services.

DCF officials said after a lengthy application and assessment process, DCF awarded contracts for its Family Preservation Services (FPS). More than $11 million will be distributed to three contractors to provide stabilizing safety supports for Kansas families.

“The partners selected to implement the Family Preservation Services are well qualified and experienced with a determined focus to support families and find safety, at home, for the children,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard. “Family Preservation Services are a turning point for families.”

“The family’s voice and engagement are an integral part of the process,” Howard continued. “Together, with the Family Preservation case management teams, the family will define the barriers to the children remaining safely at home and work together to identify ways to overcome the barriers.”

DCF officials indicated the newly awarded FPS contracts will be in place from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2028 with an optional renewal for one additional 24-month period. Proposals were received from five agencies, three of which are the existing contractors, to manage Family Preservation Services. The 2024-2028 contracts were awarded to the existing contract holders.

DCF officials said beginning with the 2024 contract period, the Tier 1 and 2 referral system will be eliminated. When a referral is made for Family Preservation Services, the provider working alongside the family will determine the family’s needs.

DCF officials indicated FPS provide an array of services to meet family and child needs. The services range on a continuum of high-to-low intensity through the time the services are provided. Family Preservation focuses on families who have one or more children at risk for out-of-home placement or who will be at-risk of out-of-home placement after birth.

DCF officials said DCCCA will continue to manage FPS in the Wichita and Kansas City regions. DCCA has 16 years of experience providing family preservation services in Kansas. The agency has sponsored and supported foster care families for 22 years, been a prevention services provider for more than 34 years, and a substance use disorder and addiction provider for 45 years.

Contract DCF Region Award DCCCA Wichita, includes City of Wichita $2,000,000 DCCCA Kansas City, includes Lawrence, Leavenworth and Kansas City $2,000,000

DCF officials said TFI will continue its work in the Northwest and Southwest regions. TFI has provided Family Preservation Services in Kansas since 2005 and recruitment, training, retention and support of foster families across Kansas since 1996.

Contract DCF Region Award TFI Northwest, includes Hays and Salina $1,525,377 TFI Southwest, includes Emporia, Hutchinson and Dodge City $1,844,731

DCF officials noted Cornerstones of Care will continue its focus on families in the Northeast and Southeast regions. The organization focuses on three key service areas to support safe and healthy communities including youth and family support, foster care and adoption, and education and trainings.

Contract DCF Region Award Cornerstones of Care Northeast, includes Topeka $1,905,974 Cornerstones of Care Southeast, includes Pittsburg $1,950,921

