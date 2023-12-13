Crime spree in E. Topeka leads to arrest of 2 serial shoplifters

James Epton, Nicole Johnson
James Epton, Nicole Johnson(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crime spree in East Topeka has led to the arrest of two serial shoplifters as a result of the collaboration between officers and investigators.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, law enforcement officials were called to the Dollar General at 2500 SE California Ave. with reports of shoplifting.

When police arrived, they said they found employees of the business who reported two suspects had stolen items from the company and had fled the scene.

TPD said the two suspects were later identified as James K. Epton, 54, and Nicole L. Johnson, 42, of Topeka. The pair had allegedly been involved in two other shoplifting incidents in early November at the Walgreens at 2901 SE California Ave. and the Dollar General at 2515 SE 6th Ave.

Around 3:30 p.m., law enforcement officials on patrol near SW 37th and SW Burlingame Rd. said they saw Epton and Johnson and stopped the vehicle they were in. As a result of the stop and investigation, both were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the theft of $1,500 or less in property or services from three businesses in 72 hours as part of a common scheme or course of conduct.

As of Wednesday, Epton and Johnson both remain behind bars on a $1,500 bond with no court appearance set.

