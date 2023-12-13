Aggieville Project on City Agenda for next Tuesday after paused construction

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Aggieville project will be the topic coming to the Manhattan Commission meeting this next Tuesday.

After holding the groundbreaking in January, the Midtown Development project was paused from construction after the contractor backed out of the project. The Midtown Development project will feature 100,000 square feet of fully customizable retail, office, and residential space, featuring an outdoor terrace, onsite restaurants, controlled and secure access, a hotel, a parking garage, and superior amenities. The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Aggieville Business Association support the Midtown project. Both believe the project will lead to exciting new development, more visitors to Aggieville, new revenue streams for the City, and a new parking garage to help solve a chronic Aggieville parking challenge.

“Its time for us to put something nice there and so what he can do with the new development is bring in a lot of people, bring in a lot of jobs, bring in a lot of employees, there be a lot of people coming down to the shop, people coming down to stay at the hotel, park in the garage, the whole thing is just a positive influence for us,” said Dennis Cook, director of Aggieville Business Association.

Back 9 Development is leading the project and is proposing two private redevelopment projects located within the Aggieville TIF district near Midtown and the Handi-Corner site at the intersection of 12th Street and Laramie Street. Back 9′s proposal includes a parking garage funded with TIF revenue from the private developments. Revenues identified in the amended TIF plan will be generated from the proposed development at Midtown and Handi-Corner -- revenues the City is not currently receiving.

Midtown is designed to integrate into the urban fabric of Aggieville, honoring Aggieville’s history while looking toward its future. Midtown will bring an eclectic vibrancy, diversity, and excitement to Aggieville. However, maybe even more importantly, the funds generated from the mixed-use building will be put back into Aggieville to help complete the original Aggieville Vision in a timelier fashion than would happen without the project. Officials say as much as $25 million could be generated for Aggieville from Midtown.

