ABATE of Kansas donates to Toys for Tots, as drive asks for further assistance

ABATE of Kansas presented Toys for Tots a check for $1,959 Wednesday night. The American...
ABATE of Kansas presented Toys for Tots a check for $1,959 Wednesday night. The American Legion Post 225 also contributed $100.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas motorcycle enthusiasts put their money here their mouths are tonight to help kids this Christmas.

ABATE of Kansas presented Toys for Tots a check for $1,959 Wednesday night. The American Legion Post 225 also contributed $100.

Even with the donations, Toys for Tots still needs help to meet every family’s need this season.

“Right now, looking at all of our toys, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to make it to all those kids,” Sgt. Brett Peterson said. “Just come to West Ridge Mall if you want to donate toys, or help bag toys for all the families. We need lots of help, and we got to get done by this Sunday.”

Sgt. Peterson says even a stocking stuffer or something small can brighten up someone else’s holiday.

